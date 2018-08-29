Manchester United confirm pink away jersey in tribute to local newspaper

football

Manchester United will wear a pink shirt for the first time this season in homage to the city's newspaper past. The match day programme for Monday's Premier League clash against Tottenham included a wrap-around with the headline of The Pink is back!

The kit was launched yesterday and is inspired by The Football Pink newspaper, which was created by the Manchester Evening News and went out on Saturday afternoons until its closure in 2007. "Its legacy endures and this season The Pink rides again," said United Review.

