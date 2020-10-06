Manchester United confirm signing of Edinson Cavani

English club Manchester United has confirmed the signing of Uruguay international Edinson Cavani.

The striker has joined the club on a one-year contract and he also has an option to extend the contract for a further year.

Cavani has won the Golden Boot in both Ligue 1 and Serie A and he has also managed to score 341 goals at club level since moving to Europe in 2007, including 35 in the UEFA Champions League.

The forward has won six league titles with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and, with 200 goals, he is their all-time leading scorer. Internationally, Cavani won the Copa America in 2011 and has found the net 50 times in 116 appearances for Uruguay.

"Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I've worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club," Cavani said in an official Manchester United release.

"I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere when it is safe for the fans to return. I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that's why my focus has to remain the same as always - work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt," he added.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the addition of Cavani will strengthen the attack force of the club.

"Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team. His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre. He'll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he'll bring goals. He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level," Solskjaer said.

Manchester United is currently at the 16th place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with three points from three games.

The side will next lock horns with Newcastle United on Saturday, October 17.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever