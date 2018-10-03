Manchester United goalie David de Gea's girlfriend finally moves to Spain to be with him

football

After deliberating for eight years, David de Gea's girlfriend Edurne finally moves from Spain to England to be with him

David de Gea with girlfriend Edurne Garcia

Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea's girlfriend of eight years, Edurne Garcia, 32, has finally decided to move to England to stay with her partner, 27. Garcia, a pop star in Spain, had famously said back in 2015, that "Manchester was uglier than the back of a fridge."

Back then De Gea was planning a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, the move failed, leaving Garcia no choice but to move to England to be closer to him. In the end, he could not come here [Spain], so I'm going there [England]. I have moved there but I will come [back to Spain] to work," Garcia, a singer, who works in Spain, told Spanish news agency, Europa Press recently.

Her move sparked off rumours that the couple might be planning to get married and have kids. To this, Garcia replied: "I don't think it's about having a wedding first and then children, the order is not important. It's about how you feel. If you feel more like being a mother than getting married, amazing, or vice versa is great too but for now, there is no wedding or kids for me."

