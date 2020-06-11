Manchester United goalie Sergio Romero, wife had to demolish Rs 19.3 lakh playground due to neighbours

Argentine football star Sergio Romero's wife Eliana Guercio has lashed out at neighbours who called the playground they made for their daughters Jazmin, 10, Chloe, seven and Meghan, two, a theme park.

Last month, the Manchester United goalkeeper, 33, and Eliana, 43, were asked to demolish a £20,000 (approx Rs19.3 lakh) playground at their home which had a 12ft-high castle and a 10ft slide.

"After 4pm, it's already cold, so the girls don't go out in the garden. Where we put up the playground is part of our house, I don't understand why the neighbours are annoyed. You can't see the place where we put it, and besides, as soon as we put it up we went away for two months," Eliana told Argentinian magazine Cara.

