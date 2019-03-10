Manchester United have no time for PSG hangover against Arsenal today

football

Should United repeat their 3-1 success at the Emirates in the FA Cup six weeks ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rack up a perfect 10 away wins since taking caretaker charge to make a seemingly irrefutable case to be handed the job on a permanent basis

After the miracle of Paris, Manchester United have no time for a hangover when they travel to Arsenal today if their chances of even qualifying for next season's Champions League are not to suffer significant damage.

The highlight was beating free-spending Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in dramatic circumstances on Wednesday to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on away goals and erase the consequences of Solskjaer's only defeat in 17 games in charge. United's Champions League status for next season is far from assured.

