Manchester United is in my heart: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Red Devils legend can't wait to work with talented squad at Old Trafford after being appointed interim manager till end of season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 games for Man United. Pic/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted to be back at Manchester United and cannot wait to get to started as caretaker manager. Less than 24 hours after Jose Mourinho's topsy-turvy reign came to an abrupt end, the club confirmed yesterday morning that they had brought in their former striker and reserve team boss from Molde.

Solskjaer, whose Champions League final winner sealed the treble in 1999, will take the reins at United until the end of the season as the club undergoes a restructuring process and searches for a new full-time manager.

The intention is for the fans' favourite to return to Molde in May, with the Norwegian club's chief executive Oystein Neerland saying they are happy to "lend" their manager to United.

It is an unusual arrangement but one that appears to suit all parties, leaving Solskjaer understandably thrilled to return to a club he called home for 14-and-a-half years as a player and then coach.

"Manchester United is in my heart and it's brilliant to be coming back in this role," he said. "I'm looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club."

Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man Mike Phelan, who managed Hull in the Premier League two years ago, joins Solskjaer as first-team coach. The pair link up at United with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, who took training yesterday ahead of the caretaker manager's first full day in the hotseat.

Solskjaer is expected to speak to the media for the first time tomorrow, with a frantic few days peaking on Saturday evening at Cardiff as his first match pits him against the only other Premier League club he has coached.

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out replacing Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. Pochettino is believed to be United's top choice to succeed Mourinho following his sacking on Tuesday.

"What is going to happen in the summer? What is going to happen tomorrow? No one knows. The most important is to enjoy the journey. I'm so happy here," said Pochettino. "What is going to happen is not in our hands, I mean the decision in another club, we don't know."

