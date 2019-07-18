Manchester United marks its victory over Leeds

football

United rout Leeds 4-0 in Perth, EPL champs City beat West Ham 4-1 in Nanjing

Man City's Raheem Sterling (second from left) celebrates scoring against West Ham during a friendly yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Perth: Paul Pogba shined as an under-pressure Manchester United stepped up their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of old rivals Leeds yesterday while record Manchester City signing Rodri made his debut and Raheem Sterling scored twice as the Premier League champions came from behind to beat West Ham United 4-1 on Wednesday in China yesterday.

United had faced criticism after an unconvincing 2-0 victory over a depleted Perth Glory on the weekend. In a much-needed tonic, the Red Devils clinically dismantled Leeds, who have high hopes of returning to the English Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Pogba, who has been linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid, starred in United's dominant first-half and was part of a pretty chain of passing to set up Mason Greenwood's, 17, first senior goal in the seventh minute.

Moments later, a powerful strike from Pogba was well saved by goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. But it was only a matter of time before United broke through with a moment of magic in the 27th minute from Marcus Rashford, a livewire in the first half.

Man United's goal-scorer Mason Greenwood

After a wondrous dribble past the lead-foot defence, Rashford, 21, expertly tapped it past Casilla. Solskjaer changed his entire lineup at half-time in a repeat of Saturday's match against Perth. United continued to dictate, with Phil Jones scoring a thumping header from a corner kick in the 51st minute. Anthony Martial rounded out a spectacular performance in the 68th minute by converting a penalty after Tahith Chong was taken down in the box.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men fell behind after Mark Noble penalty before City levelled through David Silva, then Lukas Nmecha scored from the spot to give Pep Guardiola's side the half-time lead. England international Sterling, who enjoyed his best season last year for club and country, scored a brace in the second half as West Ham's defence went AWOL in Nanjing.

