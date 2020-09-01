Manchester United's Mason Greenwood dating TV star Georgia Steel?

England footballer Mason Greenwood has sparked off romance speculation with TV personality Georgia Steel.

The Manchester United star was seen flirting with reality show, Love Island stars Georgia (right) and Joanna Chimonides at a bar in London last week.

"Georgia was proper on the prowl that evening and went over to Mason and his group of mates. Mason really hit it off with them, especially Georgia. They flirted and then exchanged numbers," an onlooker told British tabloid, The Sun.

"Joanna and Georgia didn't turn up together but they are mates having been on the show although not on the same series, but made a night of it," the onlooker added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news