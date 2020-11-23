Manchester United midfielder Bruno relieved as Reds end home drought

Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United have the quality to do much better after his twice-taken penalty saw off lowly West Brom 1-0 to end a run of six games without a Premier League win at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder got a second chance after Sam Johnstone had saved his first spot-kick, but came off his line in doing so. United also got a break at the other end moments earlier when a penalty given for a foul by Fernandes on Conor Gallagher was overturned after a VAR review.

'Crucial win'

"First it was very important to win the game, not because it's the first win at Old Trafford, but because we need the points," Fernandes said. "We can do much better, we have the qualities to do much better," he added.

Just as in United's Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain last month, Fernandes made the most of his reprieve of seeing his first spot-kick saved after the goalkeeper came off his line. Victory moves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men up to ninth and within seven points of early pace-setters Tottenham with a game in hand.

Bilic fumes

West Brom have now scored just once in their last six games, but Slaven Bilic was left fuming at the game changing decision not to award his side a penalty early in the second half. "Throughout the whole second half I felt like small West Brom. All those crucial decisions went against us," said the Croatian. "The penalty against Gallagher is a clear penalty. The other penalty, with the new rules, it's handball. But before the handball it was a clear foul on Gallagher," he added.

