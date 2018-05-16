Manchester United star Paul Pogba to buy Rs 92 crore Beverly mansion?

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Pogba is looking to buy the plush pad to ease the pressure off after a tough campaign at United where he sometimes struggled to live up to his Â£89 million



Manchester United striker Paul Pogba has set his sights on a £10m (R92cr approx) Beverly Hills mansion as a summer holiday home. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Pogba is looking to buy the plush pad to ease the pressure off after a tough campaign at United where he sometimes struggled to live up to his £89 million (R820cr approx) price tag.

A source said yesterday: "Paul is a shrewd property investor and he has a place in Barcelona and a luxury permanent home in Cheshire (UK). He loves LA and thinks buying out there could be a really cool investment, especially as renting somewhere can cost more than £20,000 (R18lakh) a week."

