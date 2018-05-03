Search

Manchester United stars and their wives and girlfriends sizzle on the red carpet

May 03, 2018, 08:34 IST | A Correspondent

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea picked up the Players' Player of the Year prize. The 'keeper, 27, also won the big one - the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award - which was voted in by fans

Juan Mata with with Evelina Kamph
Manchester United stars along with their partners set the red carpet on fire during the end-of-season awards night in Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea picked up the Players' Player of the Year prize. The 'keeper, 27, also won the big one - the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award - which was voted in by fans.

David de Gea with Edurne Garcia
Marcos Rojo with Eugenia Lusardo
Nemanja Matic with Aleksandra Pavic
Alexis Sanchez
Paul Pogba
