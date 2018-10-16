Mancini calls for improvement after Italy edge out Poland 1-0

football

Roberto Mancini felt his Italy side should have seen Poland off well before the stoppage-time winner which earned a narrow 1-0 victory here on Sunday. Cristiano Biraghi struck in the second minute of added time to earn the Azzurri victoryin Nations League tie.

"We dominated the game and should have scored earlier. A 0-0 draw would have been an unfair result," Mancini said. The win means the Azzurri can still reach the finals ahead of Portugal, their opponents next month.

Mancini added: "We played well but we can still improve a lot. In football you only need time and hard work, magicians do not exist. We need more time to build a team, but I am pleased with the result. There's a long way ahead of us, but the most important thing is that the players show tonight's mentality in the upcoming games."

