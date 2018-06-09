Search

Mandana Karimi is setting the temperature high in Malaysia!

Jun 09, 2018, 08:43 IST | The Hitlist Team

The Bhaag Johnny (2015) actor, who was nursing a leg injury, says she was keen on a getaway now that she has recovered and before she begins work on her next film

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi has taken off for a girls-only trip to Malaysia with besties. The Bhaag Johnny (2015) actor, who was nursing a leg injury, says she was keen on a getaway now that she has recovered and before she begins work on her next film.

Last month, Mandana Karimi had rejected a web series offer for her pet dog Elvis. "I got a call from one of the major production houses and they told me that they have a very interesting role for my pet dog," Mandana said in a statement.

"I was taken aback. It was difficult for me to digest it and without giving it a thought, I said no. Shooting for films is a hectic task. With lights and gruelling schedules, it takes a toll on health," she added.

Earlier, owing to broken leg, she even had to walk out of a web series where she was to portray the role of a lesbian.

Check out her pictures from her vacay here:

 

Days like this ððð#malaysiatrulyasia #summer

A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) onJun 8, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

 

What you looking at? ð© #summer #tanned

A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) onJun 8, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

