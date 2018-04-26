Mandana Karimi now wants to inspire underprivileged kids to play football

Mandana Karimi is extending a helping hand by hiring professional coaches to teach them the sport and instil the competitive spirit in them



Mandana Karimi

Earlier this month, Mandana Karimi fractured her leg while playing football. Out of action for the next couple of months, the Bhaag Johnny (2015) actor now wants to inspire underprivileged kids to play football. She is extending a helping hand by hiring professional coaches to teach them the sport and instil the competitive spirit in them. All this because she considers herself a crazy football fan. Mandana Karimi born Manizhe Karimi is of Iranian and Indian heritage has done modelling and was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 9.

