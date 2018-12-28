Mandar, Aaradhya help Oxford amass 557 for 8 in 45 overs

cricket

Riding on centuries from Mandar Gurjar (111) and Aaradhya Mayekar (180), Oxford Public School (Kandivli) registered a massive 490-run victory over Don Bosco International (Matunga) in the U-14 Giles Shield third round at Matunga Gymkhana yesterday."

Put into bat, Oxford Public posted 557 for eight in their allotted 45 overs and then bowled out the Matunga school for 67. Aditya Puliperambeli of Oxford Public, claimed figures of 7 for 18.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Anuj Giri bagged a hat-trick as Bombay Scottish handed Universal School a seven-wicket defeat at Shivaji Park. Batting first, Universal School managed a total of 44. Anuj finished with figures of 4 for 2. The Mahim team chased down the target in 7.3 overs.

