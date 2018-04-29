Mandhya Pradesh ministers directed to refrain from using these lines

The government has even listed examples - 34 of them - in a circular to help ministers structure their answers



Representational Image

Emphasising the impact of words, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has directed ministers to refrain from using certain terminology while drafting replies. The government has even listed examples - 34 of them - in a circular to help ministers structure their answers.

Reason? To bring down the number of assurances made in the House, the circular said. The notification points out that proper structuring of replies and in-depth analysis of content of questions could help reduce the number of assurances made by the regime.

The ministers are being encouraged to not make promises, and avoid saying, "we are inquiring into it", "the issue will be considered", "I'll look into it", "I'll write to the centre", "I'll see what I can do", "timely action will be taken", "I'll think about it", etc, as these are considered as assurances. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said, "The objective is to avoid saying anything that could be interpreted as an assurance to the House."

