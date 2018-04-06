Mandira Bedi: I'm offered cop and gangster and roles because of my short hairdo

Mandira Bedi talks about how people perceive her look when offering roles. Actress to work alongside Prabhas in Saaho



Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi is very happy these days. The reason for this is that she will once again be seen on the big screen. Mandira will be seen in a negative role in Baahubali Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho. She says she's having fun playing a baddie in the movie.

Mandira Bedi will soon be taking off to Abu Dhabi for Saaho's shoot schedule. Mandira stated that she was unable to work with Prabhas in the first schedule but she would now shoot for most of the scenes in Abu Dhabi with the actor.

Mandira feels since this is Prabahas' next film after the success of the Baahubali franchise, the expectations will be quite high. She stated that since she sports short hair, she's often offered cop and gangster roles.

The actress doesn't hesitate in saying that getting stereotyped due to her hairstyle isn't exactly fair as actresses with a short hairdo can also play romantic roles as well. Mandira says the look has nothing to with the kind of role that can be offered and shouldn't be a criteria in the first place.

Mandira Bedi has confessed she's rather irked that people don't think she can fit into ladylike or feminine roles due to her look. But she's nonetheless nonchalant about this.

On being asked whether she would want to grow her hair back, Mandira asserted that she has no qualms about what people think and prefers to be herself no matter what. Mandira shared an interesting anecdote regarding her previous film Vodka Diaries.

The director wanted Mandira Bedi to sport long hair in the film and even did a look test. But, then he decided that she looks best with shorter hair since she essays a poet in the film.

Mandira says she still feels her work in the 1990s TV show Shanti is one of her finest performances. She feels the show was quite ahead of its time and progressive. On asked whether Mandira Bedi likes the 'Saas-Bahu' soap opera genra, Mandira Bedi says she's relieved that she's isn't part of such content.

