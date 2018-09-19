Mandira Bedi looks gorgeous at the 'Big Bash' in Melbourne

cricket

Mandira Bedi posted a picture on Instagram of her experience on hosting an event of the Big Bash League at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia

Mandira Bedi

Actor and presenter Mandira Bedi posted this picture on Instagram of her experience on hosting an event of the Big Bash League at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. "A beautiful Tuesday morning spent hosting an event at the majestic and imposing #MCG for #BKTTires and the #bigbashleague #Melbourne #ilovemyjob," Bedi captioned the picture.

Mandira Bedi is an Indian actress, fashion designer, and television presenter who gained celebrity status playing the title role in the 1994 television serial, Shanti, shown on India's national channel, Doordarshan, which was the first ever daily soap on Indian television.

Mandira Bedi followed up her career in TV serials with shows like Aurat (DD and Sony), Dushman (DD) and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) with hosting duties for ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007 and the Champions Trophies in the years 2004 and 2006 as well as the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max. She fronted the coverage of IPL season 3 for the British Network – ITV. She also debuted as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her saree collection.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates