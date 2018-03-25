Mandira Bedi, Tanishaa, Shamita Shetty at jewellery showroom launch

Mar 25, 2018, 17:30 IST | The Hitlist Team

Mandira Bedi and Tanishaa Mukerji catch up at the showroom launch of a jewellery brand. Shamita Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni and Sophie Choudry also grace the grand opening

Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi and Tanishaa Mukerji in conversation

Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty

Sonali Kulkarni
Sonali Kulkarni

Sophie Choudry
Sophie Choudry

Mandira Bedi and Tanishaa Mukerji catch up at the showroom launch of a jewellery brand. Shamita Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni and Sophie Choudry also grace the grand opening

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

mandira bedibollywood
Go to top