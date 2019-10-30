Mandira Bedi's exotic vacation will fill you with wanderlust
Mandira Bedi shared a few moments from her beach vacation and we're sure that she's making the most of her stay there
Mandira Bedi is currently in the Maldives and she's making the most of her stay there. The model-actress shared a few pictures from her beach vacation and we're sure that she's one of the fittest celebrities out there!
The Tashkent Files actress took to Instagram to share a sizzling picture in which she can be seen soaking in the water. Wearing a red bikini, Mandira looked stunning. She captioned the picture as, "Andddddddd I'm back to my favourite place on Earth: The Maldives... at one of the most stunning resorts I have ever stayed at: @ozenmaadhoo ! Absolute bliss lies ahead for me for the next few days."
In the next picture, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress can be seen with her husband Raj Kaushal and son Vir Kaushal at a picturesque location.
She also shared a video in which her son can be seen performing loops underwater in a pool. She captioned the video, "My baby @virkaushal going loopy!!”
In the next video, she can be seen enjoying with her son at a pool. She captioned: "When it's all about love in the #maldives.. also when your beautiful #Watervilla has a pool overlooking the ocean, with some underwater possibilities in the in-villa gym!! whoaaaaaa!!"
On the work front, Bedi was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho in which she played a negative character.
