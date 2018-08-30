Mandrekar factor behind MCA CoA's quitting plans?

cricket

The HC did not extend the CoA's extension from September 15. The CoA was appointed on the petition of an MCA member Nadim Memon

Bombay High Court

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed by the Bombay High Court in April to make the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) complaint of the Justice Lodha Committee reforms, yesterday appealed to the court to relieve them from their responsibility for alleged use of abusive language by an MCA member.

A source close to the two-member CoA, retired Justices Hemant Gokhale and VM Kanade, said they have filed a report in the Bombay HC, alleging abusive remarks against the CoA. "MCA member Ravi Mandrekar has used very bad remarks and the language too was abusive. And that is the reason the CoA does not wish to continue any longer," the source told mid-day.

The source clarified that Mandrekar highlighting anomalies in the draft constitution is not the reason the CoA wants to step down. "Issues in the draft constitution are certainly not the reason why they (CoA) want to discontinue. The CoA's report was already submitted in the High Court on August 4. It was taken up today with the Notice of Motion to seek extension," the source said.

Mandrekar stated that he did not use abusive language against the CoA. "I have never abused. They (CoA) want to escape because I have asked them several uncomfortable questions about reconciliation of IPL tickets, the tickets taken by the CoA themselves and about the flawed tenders issued to purchase the balls," Mandrekar said. The HC did not extend the CoA's extension from September 15. The CoA was appointed on the petition of an MCA member Nadim Memon.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates