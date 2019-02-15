Mandy Moore and six other women accuse Ryan Adams of harassment, emotional abuse

hollywood

American singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, who was married to actor-singer Mandy Moore, is facing allegations of harassment and emotional abuse by his former wife and six other women

Mandy Moore. Pic/Mandy Moore's official Instagram account

In a New York Times story, several women, including Mandy Moore, have come forward and accused 44-year-old singer Ryan Adams of being controlling and obsessive. According to the report, a 20-year-old woman named Ava also claimed that Adams had 'sexual conversations' with her when she was just a teenager.

Adams' lawyer Andrew B. Brettler denied the claims against his client to the Times, stating that the singer never engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage. Brettler also said that the allegations come from disgruntled individuals who blamed his client for personal or professional disappointments.

Adams addressed the allegations against him in a series of tweets that he posted shortly after the story was released. "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly," he tweeted.

Claiming that the article put out against him is inaccurate, he wrote, "But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

Moore got married to Adams in 2009 and the two divorced in 2016. The 34-year-old actor, who has previously opened up about her difficult marriage, said that her ex-husband took charge of her music career in 2010 three years after they first met.

The 'This Is Us' star went on to share that he discouraged her from working with other producers and managers. The actor claimed that Adams was psychologically abusive and belittled her musical abilities and skills. "His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time, my entire mid-to-late 20s," Moore said.

However, Adams denied all allegations made by Moore through his lawyer, saying her 'characterization' of their relationship is 'completely inconsistent with his view'. Adams' ex-fiance Megan Butterworth also claimed that the musician was controlling and emotionally abusive during their relationship. The former couple split in 2018.

Musician Phoebe Bridgers, singer Courtney Jaye and two other female artists who remained anonymous in the story also had similar allegations of harassment against Adams.

Bridgers alleged that Adams once asked her to 'bring him something in his hotel room' where he was 'completely nude' when she showed up. Jaye claimed that Adams tried on her during a recording session and the two wound up in bed, but didn't have sex.

In December 2018, Adams announced that he was 60 days sober, months after he went on a Twitter rant which appeared to be because of Moore's interview with Glamour in which she discussed her divorce.

