Mandy Moore is bravest, baddest wife, says husband Taylor Goldsmith

hollywood

Taylor Goldsmith paid tribute to Mandy Moore with a romantic message on her 35th birthday, which was on April 10

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moores husband Taylor Goldsmith has described the singer-actress as the "bravest and baddest" wife. Goldsmith paid tribute to the actress with a romantic message on her 35th birthday, which was on April 10, reports usmagazine.com.

"Happy Birthday to the bravest, baddest, bestest wife a guy could ever dream of," the Dawes lead singer said in a post shared on Instagram.

"I love you more and more with each moment I get to spend in your presence. Thanks for showing me (and anyone else who knows you) what it looks like to step into every day committed to being the best version of yourself at all times. And you do it so gracefully too," he added.

Goldsmith said Moore's "kindness and wisdom truly know no bounds". "I'm so stoked I get to know you forever. Thanks for hanging out with me," he concluded.

Moore, getting applause for "This is Us", which is aired in India on Star World, and Goldsmith exchanged vows in 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates