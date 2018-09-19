Maneesh Sharma: The timing of Sui Dhaaga is perfect

bollywood

Refuting rumours of conflicts with Aditya Chopra, Maneesh Sharma says Sui Dhaaga is an example of the artistic liberties he is afforded

Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma

Having produced much-loved films like Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) and Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Maneesh Sharma is set to treat the audience to another heartfelt story with Sui Dhaaga — Made In India. So deeply was he moved by the script of the Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer that he claims to have greenlit it within 10 minutes of narration.

Crediting writer-director Sharat Katariya for exploring the theme of self-reliance in an entertaining way, Sharma says, "Sharat and I both jumped into the idea because we knew we had something substantial to say. When Sharat started scripting it, the characters started unfolding beautifully and that is what we want the audience to discover. The timing of our film is perfect, too — prime minister Narendra Modi is trying to empower the people of the country, and that is precisely what our film is about."



A still from Sui Dhaaga

In his 12-year-long association with Yash Raj Films, Sharma has risen from being an assistant director to a producer under the banner. He praises YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra for giving him complete autonomy. "I understand that in the outside world, we have clear demarcations about one being the director and the other being the producer. But Adi always encourages conversations because he knows the brightest idea may come from the unlikeliest place."

Quiz him about rumours of creative disagreements between the duo and he says, "It's news to me. I wonder if I should even bother defending it. I am the only one to be given a producer tag in this company so far. So, I have a lot of respect for this company. I don't see any reason for such rumours to arise."

