Maneka Gandhi writes to Nitin Gadkari on norms for women's safety in cabs

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), despite repeated reminders and periodical meetings with taxi aggregators, they have failed to adhere to the safety measures enumerated in the guidelines

Maneka Gandhi/AFP

In view rising cases of misbehaviour by taxi drivers with women passengers, Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi on Monday wrote to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari urging steps to ensure that cab safety guidelines are adhered to.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), despite repeated reminders and periodical meetings with taxi aggregators, they have failed to adhere to the safety measures enumerated in the guidelines, especially conducting police verification of drivers and disabling central lock in cabs.

"Maneka Gandhi has taken up the matter on a war-footing and urged Nitin Gadkari to initiate steps to ensure that the cab safety guidelines are strictly followed," said a tweet. The letter comes in the wake of a recent incident in Bengaluru, where an Ola cab driver allegedly forced a woman passenger to strip.

Following the incident, Gandhi had spoken for the need to ensure safety of women travelling via taxi aggregators and also pitched for the idea "exclusive women pooling" where women passengers could opt to choose their fellow riders in shared rides. The officials from the ministry also met the representatives of taxi aggregators Ola and Uber. However, according to a senior official, the meeting was not "cordial".

"There are various issues in the operation of cab services. We are examining how women can be ensured safety while travelling via cab providers. We will soon propose ideas," an official had told IANS earlier.

Also Read: Maneka Gandhi Takes Up Air India Sexual Harassment Case

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever