Mangkhut fixes gaze on mainland China

international

Mangkhut is now expected to move inland of China's western Guangdong on Monday

A fisherman tries to salvage his damaged boat in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong on Monday. Pic/AFP

Typhoon Mangkhut, the world's strongest storm this year, continued its path of destruction across Southeast Asia, reaching mainland China after pummeling Hong Kong and killing dozens in the Philippines, authorities said on Monday.

Mangkhut is now expected to move inland of China's western Guangdong on Monday. While the storm has weakened, a T8 warning was still in place into Sunday evening - meaning that winds with speeds of about 63 kph were expected. The storm has carved a deadly trail across the region, killing two people in southern China and at least 54 people in the Philippines, with more than 2,50,000 people affected.

As Mangkhut moved toward the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong was also buffeted by fierce winds that tore off roofs, downed trees and caused cranes perched atop half-built skyscrapers to swing ominously. Hong Kong's weather observatory issued its highest storm warning alert - a signal T10 - and the normally bustling city was all but shut down as transport was suspended. There were no reported deaths in Hong Kong.

33 Philippine miners die

At least 33 miners were confirmed dead and 29 others missing in the mining town of Itogon in the northern Philippine Benguet province due to typhoon-triggered landslides, authorities said on Sunday.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines have sent troops to the disaster area to help in the rescue and retrieval efforts. But rescuers said the buried bunkhouses were built at a steep angle, making it difficult to implement rescue.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever