Mani Ratnam can't stop blushing as Aditi Rao Hydari gets down on her knees!

To mark three years of their Tamil film, Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. She captioned it, "The reason I believe dreams come true (sic)." Hydari is seen holding a rose for Ratnam while he gives her a pat on the cheek. What caught our attention was Ram Gopal Varma's amusing tweet, "First time I ever saw the super-serious Mani Ratnam blushing (sic)." A picture is worth a thousand words.

In an interview with IANS, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "It's hectic but I love it being hectic. I'm a fully charged Duracell battery cell and I love being on set in front of the camera, being directed by someone who pushes me. It's my happy place."

She further continued, "I find it cathartic. The time between action and cut is magic. I have to work doubly hard on languages I don't know. I travel like crazy, juggling all the work. But if I love something and want to do something, I do it. Also, I never want any boundary to come in my way -- in terms of language, religion, or gender. A good director is a good director, a good film is a good film, and an engaging story is engaging in any language because it makes you feel, and feelings have no boundaries."

