Mani Shankar Aiyar calls Narendra Modi a 'Neech Aadmi', PM responds to insult

Meanwhile, Congress' Presidential nominee, Rahul Gandhi has said that he did not appreciate the tone and language used by Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the Prime Minister

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has taken his feud with Prime Minister Narendra Modia step further. In response to Modi's comment that the Congress party had failed to recognise Dr B.R Ambedkar's contributions in nation-building, Aiyar responded by calling the Prime Minister a 'Neech Aadmi' or low-life.

Mani Shankar Aiyar

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mani Shankar Aiyar said, “Mujhko lagta hai ki ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai. Aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? (I think this man is a low-life, who does not have any manners. What is the need of doing such dirty politics on such an occassion)."

#WATCH: "Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?: Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/sNXeo6a1Gi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

In response, Prime Minister Modi attributed Aiyar's scathing remarks to his 'Mughalai mindset'. Speaking at a rally in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said, "Congress leaders are speaking in a language that is not acceptable in democracy. One Congress leader, who has studied in best institutions, served as a diplomat, was a Minister in Cabinet, he said Modi is 'Neech.' This is insulting. This is nothing but a Mughalai Mindset."

Congress leaders are speaking in a language that is not acceptable in democracy. One Congress leader, who has studied in best institutions, served as a diplomat, was a Minister in Cabinet, he said Modi is 'Neech.' This is insulting. This is nothing but a Mughalai Mindset: PM pic.twitter.com/9IvKewDPMw — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

What all have they called us- donkeys, Neech, Gandi Naali Ke Keede...the people of Gujarat will give a fitting answer to such deplorable language: PM in Surat #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/u6l0N8VK3l — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

Warning of dire consequences by the people of Gujarat, Modi added, "What all have they called us- donkeys, Neech, Gandi Naali Ke Keede...the people of Gujarat will give a fitting answer to such deplorable language. You all have seen me- I have been CM and PM. Has anyone had to hold his or her head in shame due to me? Have I done any shameful thing? Then why are they calling me 'Neech'?."

Meanwhile, Congress' Presidential nominee, Rahul Gandhi has said that he did not appreciate the tone and language used by Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the Prime Minister. Further adding that, both he and the Congress party expected him to apologise for what was said.