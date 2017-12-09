Mani Shankar Aiyar gave 'supari' in Pakistan to get me 'removed': Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday accused suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him "removed" from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday accused suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him "removed" from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country. Targeting the diplomat-turned-politician for the second time in two days after the Congress leader's 'neech aadmi'(lowly person) jibe at him yesterday, Modi also alleged that the Congress tried to suppress this episode and did not take any action against Aiyar.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Kalol. Pic/PTI

The Congress yesterday suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice for his remarks. "After I became prime minister, this man (Aiyar) went to Pakistan and met some Pakistanis. All this thing is available on the social media. In that meeting, he is seen discussing with Pakistanis that 'jab tak Modi ko raste se hataya nahi jata' (until Modi is not removed from the way), relationship between India and Pakistan cannot improve," Modi added.

"Someone tell me what is the meeting of 'raste se hatana'. You had gone to Pakistan to give my 'supari', you wanted to give Modi's 'supari' (contract killing)," the PM said. He was referring to a controversy that erupted in 2015. Aiyar on Friday expressed remorse over the damage caused to the party's reputation due to his recent controversial remarks and said he was ready to accept any punishment handed to him.

Dec 9

The first phase of voting in the Assembly elections in Gujarat

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go