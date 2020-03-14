Manicure maketh the man

Those following Rahul Khanna on Instagram are used to his great photography skills. Or, if we are being honest, the subject — him. Followers were in for a pleasant surprise recently when he posted a picture of himself with a manicure, with black matte nail polish. While he aced it with panache, it can get tricky for others. Stylist Anuja Mehta tells us how to carry it off.

Get your Goth on

Remember when Evanesence's debut album Fallen released in 2003, and everyone went for the black nails, kohl and outfit combination? Varun Dhawan pulled off the new look, with rings, 50 Cent-inspired chains and black nail paint. While his loose white suit, turtleneck and black shirt work, you can go for any sombre shade.

Colour me red

If the son of the top fashionista and heartthrob footballer — Posh and David Beckham — Brooklyn is wearing it, it must be right. Though red is quite the rage among women, it's still quite difficult to pull off for men. Wear it with a light or dark-coloured solid outfit. Nothing OTT as the focus is on your nails.

True blue

While he killed the look as Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp's blue manicure is ideal for everyone. An all-blue nail polish is the easiest to pull off, but don't wear an outfit in a shade that clashes, like yellow or orange. A flashy, shimmery polish works for events and night outs, but avoid it during the day.

It's a man's man's man's world

With his yellow nail colour, musician Seal lives up to this title of his song. Pick an outfit in a contrasting shade, as long as they aren't shiny or have shades that pop. Yellow is a rather fun yet subtle shade. But avoid it if you're extremely fair skinned.

