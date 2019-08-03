Maniesh Paul celebrates his birthday with underprivileged children

television

Maniesh Paul celebrating his birthday with the underprivileged children of the NGO. Pic: Instagram/@smilefoundationindia

Known for his superb comebacks and wonderful sense of humour, Maniesh Paul has always been known for cheering up the audience and for fun moments. The popular television host turned 38 on Saturday, and he celebrated the big day in grand fashion.

The former VJ Maniesh teamed up with the national level NGO – Smile Foundation in Mumbai and celebrated his birthday with the underprivileged children of the NGO.

Maniesh cut his birthday cake with the adorable kids there, who sang their own version of ‘Birthday song’ for their favourite actor-host. The children spoke to him about his inspiring journey and spent hours conversing and playing with him.

Speaking about the experience, Maniesh said, "This birthday, I decided to dedicate to these lovely children, who, equipped with the power of education, are determined to bring about a change. With energetic smiles, they surprised me with the fact that happiness is found within!"

Check out the images of his 'special' birthday celebration here:

Before leaving, Maniesh distributed goodies and return gifts among themkickstarted his birthday celebrations by bringing tons of happiness and putting a smile on the faces of Smile Foundation Kids.

Later, Maniesh jeeted off to Singapore with his wife Sanyukta, daughter Saisha and son Yuvann for a family vacation. Maniesh posted pictures of his tour on his Instagram handle.

This isn't the first time Maniesh has taken up social responsibility. Recently, the host spent time with the policemen at Bandra Reclamation where he spent time with many Traffic policemen, talking about the road safety and as a token of love, even rode the bike with them.

Talking about it, Maniesh Paul said, "Road safety is extremely important and vital. We live a very busy life where all of us are always in a rush, but it's important to understand the safety measures and thus, I felt if there is any way I could contribute to this, I would happily give in."

On the professional front, Maniesh is currently hosting the ninth season of Nach Baliye with Waluscha De Sousa.

