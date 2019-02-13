Maniesh Paul cheers the safety ride campaign in Mumbai

bollywood

A few days ago on a Saturday morning, Maniesh Paul spent time with the policemen at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai

Maniesh Paul with traffic policemen at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai.

Known for his superb comebacks and wonderful sense of humour, Maniesh Paul has always been known for cheering up the audience and for fun moments. Maniesh is known for his wit and humour, but the handsome hunk not only carries the responsibility of the entire reality show or any event that he hosts but also believes in the road safety of the common, taking up the responsibility and encouraging the policemen in the Safety Ride campaign at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai.

A few days ago on a Saturday morning, Maniesh spent time with the policemen at Bandra Reclamation where he spent time with many Traffic policemen, talking about the road safety and as a token of love, even rode the bike with them.

This indeed was a gentle act of appreciation by Maniesh to encourage the safety drive for all.

Talking about it, Maniesh Paul said, "Road safety is extremely important and vital. We live a very busy life where all of us are always in a rush, but it's important to understand the safety measures and thus, I felt if there is any way I could contribute to this, I would happily give in."

