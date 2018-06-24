Maniesh Paul commences DaBangg Tour with a Bang

Host Maniesh Paul has accompanied Salman Khan and others to the Dabangg tour and is keeping the audience entertained with his gimmicks

Maniesh Paul

Along with a bevy of stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Guru Randhawa, and others, it's actor-host Maniesh Paul, who has also accompanied Salman Khan to the Dabangg tour. Maniesh performed the opening act of the tour with the Dabangg Anthem.

Maniesh Paul took the crowd's madness to another level by performing on the Dabangg Anthem, which has been sung and rapped in his own voice. Taking the madness forward, he then danced to the tunes of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Salman Khan and Jaqueline Fernandez. The host also danced with the dancing legend Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha on Chikni Kamar Pe Teri.

The hooting, whistling and clapping knew no bounds when he later performed with Salman and Sonakshi on the hit song Munni badnaam huyi followed by the finale where everyone performed together!

Surely, Maniesh began the tour with a Bang and left the crowd asking for more!! The Dabangg tour is a 21-day schedule.

Also Read: Dabangg Tour: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Set The Stage On Fire With Their Performances

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates