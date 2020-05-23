Maniesh Paul gives his wife the salon feel and we are gushing over their adorable photo

The witty man Maniesh Paul never leaves a chance to pamper his better half Sayunkta Paul in the best possible way. Maniesh and Sayunkta are couple goals and they have always beautifully proved it. Lockdown 4.0 has hardly left an sanity within us and with all the salons being shut our beauty regime has gone down the drain.

Maniesh has shared some adorable pictures of himself in role reversal,where he helps his wife Sayunkta with plucking her eyebrows. It's really a visual treat to see Maniesh's interesting role reversal and yes we do remember how his wife had given him a handsome hair cut during this quarantine. We are gushing over the lovely pictures of the couple and wishing for a man like Maniesh in our lives.

Maniesh,was recently seen in "What If", a short film shot on a phone. The short film is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh himself. The film was released on Maniesh Paul and Jio Studios'' YouTube Channel. He's also hosting a show on Flipkart.

