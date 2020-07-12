Maniesh Paul is back to work, takes to Instagram to share a funny post

Maniesh Paul has begun shooting for the eighth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. The actor-anchor is glad to be back on the set after three months of staying indoors. "Keeping in mind the current scenario, we are maintaining social distancing on the set and taking all the required precautions as we resume shooting," he says.

He even took to his Instagram account to share a picture of how he has resumed work, this is what he wrote- "The NEW NORMAL...aisa hai to aisa hi sahi...yahi hi nayi HUSTLEiyat... back to the set after almost 4 months!!the sanitized humour and fun begins!!!" (sic) Have a look right here:

Paul has even acted in films like Mickey Virus and the sequel to Tere Bin Laden. On television, he has always been a big star!

