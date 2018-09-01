Maniesh Paul ki Adaalat on Indian Idol 10

television

In the court of Maniesh Paul on Indian Idol stage, Salman Ali comes as the first victim and files complaint against none other than but their very own judge Vishal Dadlani that he never performs with him

Maniesh Paul and Vishal Dadlani

Indian Idol is winning hearts across the country with the impressive singing talent and the renowned panel of Judges. The other factor which raises the entertainment quotient of the show is the most loved and talented host, Maniesh Paul. With the stunning performances of the Top 12 contestants, this weekend get ready to witness the never seen before avatar of Maniesh Paul in Maniesh ki Adaalat.

Maniesh Paul comes dressed as a Lawyer and will investigate complaints of the contestants. In the court of Maniesh Paul on Indian Idol stage, Salman Ali comes as the first victim and files complaint against none other than but their very own judge Vishal Dadlani that he never performs with him. After which, Vishal Dadlani agrees to perform with Salman Ali and they give a foot-tapping performance on Tashan me.

Next complaint was filed against Vibhor Parashar by Nitin Kumar and Kunal Pandit that Vibhor creates a lot of noise. Lawyer Maniesh finds out that Vibhor teaches dance to Saurabh Valmiki and is grooming him to become a better performer. Soumyo shares video of Biswajit snoring, which leave everyone in splits. Maniesh is holding the command of Indian Idol at the moment and is smoothly winning all of our hearts! It's been a decade that the show first aired and is currently running on its 10th season, but this is the first time for Maniesh to be a part of the franchise.

Salman Ali says, "We really enjoyed Maniesh Ki Adalat. Maniesh Bhaiya is incredible and always lightens the mood for all the contestants before our performances. All the contestants, judges and audience love his whacky style of hosting Indian Idol 10."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever