Maniesh Paul relives 'sitting in style' during free period at school

Actor-anchor Maniesh Paul on Wednesday went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his school days. In the image, Maniesh sits with his legs on the desk during a free period.

"School days!!! When there was a free period this is how i used to be found...sitting in style!!! Always... don't know who clicked it but I must have been planning my next mischief...always planning with my gang," he wrote on Instagram.

Maniesh studied in Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi. Reacting to the post, actress Gauahar Khan commented: "Such a good looking teen."

TV actress Ridhi Dogra greeted him as "hello senior". On the work front, Maniesh is currently busy shooting for the eighth season of the singing reality TV show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever