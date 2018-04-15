Manika Batra's tricolour nail polish impresses Shobhaa De

Shobhaa De posted this picture on her Twitter handle of the Delhi paddler after she became the first Indian woman to claim a Commonwealth Games individual gold medal at Gold Coast



Manika Batra

Table tennis player Manika Batra's tricolour nail polish has created quite a buzz on social media. On Saturday, it was columnist/author Shobhaa De's turn to take note of it.



Shobhaa De

De posted this picture on her Twitter handle of the Delhi paddler after she became the first Indian woman to claim a Commonwealth Games individual gold medal at Gold Coast, and captioned it, "See her nail polish. Tri colour at her finger tips!!!"

