Manikarnika box office day 2 collection: Kangana Ranaut starrer mints Rs 18.10 crore

Kangana Ranaut starrer historical drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi recorded a 130% jump in its collections on its second day

Manikarnika poster.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi started on a high note and recorded a whopping 130% jump in its collections on its second day at the box office. The film collected a whopping Rs. 18.10 crore, thus taking the two-day total domestic collection to Rs. 27 crore. The audience and critics have lauded Kangana for her whistle-worthy performance.

Many directors from the film industry took to their Twitter handle to praise Kangana's performance as an actor and director. The actor took on the director's responsibility, post director Krish's sudden exit from the film.

Here are few of the tweets:

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Dear #KanganaRanaut you are a #OneManArmy in life & also a #OneWomanShow in film #Manikarnika.Your Flawless performance is captivating intense, controlled, with sheer brilliance. You deserve all the accolades & awards for #Manikarnika, hands down [sic]"

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: "For every woman who is a warrior within to fight her battles on the path to freedom.For every little girl who represents Rani Laxmi Bai.The fearless human who inspires & has infinite love for our beloved country.Yesterday & today her spirit continues. Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika [sic]"

Manikarnika has attracted a great word of mouth popularity.

