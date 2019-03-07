Manikarnika fame Mishti Chakraborty to do web series on women empowerment?

bollywood

The actress who was a part of the magnum opus Manikarnika recently, Mishti Chakraborty is hand full of work currently and looks like the actress is on a roll. If sources are to be believed, Mishti has been approached to be a part of a web series However, nothing has been finalised yet.

When quizzed Mishti about it, she says, "It is an exciting phase for the women in the industry. Several producers and production houses are willing to put money on women oriented web series and films, four more shots please being the recent one. After Manikarnika, it is an interesting phase for me as makers are looking at me in a different way. I have been approached for a webseries recently based on women empowerment and I really liked the idea but I am still in the process of finalising it keeping many factors in mind."

The actress who has three big ventures Kaanchi, Begum Jaan and Manikarnika to her credits in Bollywood till date was recently seen in a music video Hone De Ishq Shuru alongside actor Ruslan Mumtaz. It was helmed by Rajeev Bhatia of film Tera Intezaar fame.

Well, looking at the career graph of Misthi, it can be believed that the actress is unstoppable!

