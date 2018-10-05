Manikarnika gang pout and pose to celebrate the teaser launch

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is happy with the favourable response to the first look. The unit is currently shooting the last schedule

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the teaser launch of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was unveiled on Tuesday, on the set of the film in Karjat.

Along with co-actors Ankita Lokhande, Unnati Davera and other unit members, they pouted for the cameras. Kangs is happy with the favourable response to the first look. The unit is currently shooting the last schedule.

As Kangana Ranaut is not active on social media, her fan club posted, "When you happy and you know it pout! Celebrations all around as #Manikarnika girls celebrate the stupendous response to the #Manikarnikateaser #KanganaRanaut @lokhandeankita @unnatiidavaral [sic]"

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an Indian epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2019. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai. Principal photography on the film began in May 2017.

