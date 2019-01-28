Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi does well in its first weekend

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has proved yet again that she is the Queen of the box office. Here's what Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi minted in its first weekend

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut has done well in its first weekend at the box office. The film has gone on to earn Rs 42.55 crores after the opening weekend.

While Manikarnika garnered Rs 8.75 crores on the first day, it earned Rs 18.10 crore on Saturday and went on to collect Rs 15.70 crores on Sunday, taking the total collections to Rs 42.55 crores. Here's what film critic and trade analyst tweeted:

#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses âÂÂÂ¹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: âÂÂÂ¹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

What's more, according to Box Office India, Kangana has broken her own record. Her earlier blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu had minted Rs 37.50 crores in its first weekend, the highest first weekend collections for a women-centric film.

The international market, too, has been quite receptive of the film. Key international markets have been North America, UAE, UK, and others. The period drama, based on the life and times of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her contribution to the first war of Indian independence in 1857, seems to be quite a power-packed film.

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and later in a film titled Panga.

