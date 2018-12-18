Manikarnika trailer: Watch out for Kangana Ranaut's magnanimous act!

bollywood

The trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was launched amidst huge grandeur in the presence of Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and other dignitaries associated with this historical drama

One of the most-hyped films of the year, and after going through the choppy waters, the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have released its trailer on Tuesday.

Manikarnika's trailer boasts of extravagant sets and elaborate costumes, along with the powerful performances by every character but it is leading lady Kangana Ranaut who stole the spotlight as a fierce fighter.

The teaser of the film had released two months back and it opened with a voice-over by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who narrates the story of Queen Manikarnika's rebellion against the British. Manikarnika will transform as the people's queen who leads them in the face of adversity and suppression inflicted by the coloniser East India Company. The movie is based on the life of the warrior queen of Jhansi and her struggles. It also features Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai and Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan.

A ferocious warrior, a beloved queen, and a loving mother - Rani Laxmi Bai was an epitome of a courage, bravery and sacrifice. And here's a glimpse into her extraordinary life that will make the whole country proud.

Manikarnika is also the 7th Indian film to have an IMAX release. The IMAX release of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi will release on 25th January 2019. The film will also be releasing in Tamil and Telugu.

