Manikarnika writer K Vijayendra Prasad: Both Krish, Kangana Ranaut worked hard on film

bollywood

As Kangana Ranaut-Krish Jagarlamudi's ongoing tussle about directorial credit has film's crew divided, Manikarnika writer Prasad refuses to take sides

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

While Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi continues its strong run at the box office, Kangana Ranaut and Krish are at loggerheads over the directorial credit for the film. Over the past few days, there has been a fiery exchange of words between the South filmmaker and Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel - while the director claimed that more than half of the final product was shot by him, Chandel asserted that her sister had to re-shoot over 70 per cent of the movie after Krish allegedly abandoned it.

When mid-day reached out to K Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the script of the Rani Laxmibai biopic, he said, "Manikarnika is close to me, as it's named after my daughter. So, any controversy [around it] is not a happy thing for me. I hope the controversy dies a natural death, and the movie enjoys a good run. Both Krish and Kangana have worked equally hard on the film. If Krish has done a good job, so has Kangana."



KV Prasad and Krish

Among his other grouses, Krish also expressed his grief over Ranaut allegedly deleting several scenes that featured other pivotal characters. Considering he has been associated with the project from its inception to release, Prasad would be aware of the changes the script may have undergone. However, he remains tight-lipped. "I have nothing to comment on this. I wish both Kangana and Krish all the success, and congratulate them all for their hard work."

