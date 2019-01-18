Manikarnika's makers host special screening for the President of India

bollywood

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi makers will host a special screening to the President of India, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika makers have organized a special screening of its upcoming magnum opus, Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi, for the Hon'ble President of India, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind, and members of the cast and crew of the film, among others. Led by the Global Content Company's Movies Business – ZEE Studios, the screening will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow, January 18.

Speaking on this occasion, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, "Right since its inception, ZEE has always been at the forefront of showcasing our rich legacy, culture, traditions and most above, our nation's history. It has been our earnest endeavour to present our glorious history to the nation and the world at large. Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is our yet another strong step in this direction. We are extremely honoured, glad & proud, that the Hon'ble President of India will be watching this film before its theatrical release. I congratulate team ZEE Studios for getting this opportunity and I wish them all the success."

The trailer and songs of this the film has already received an overwhelming response from the audiences. Ahead of its release, the film gets its first honour, as the President of India is all set to watch the film.

Kangana Ranaut who has directed and also plays the title role in the film said, "Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present Manikarnika, a story about Rani Lashmi Bai's strength and bravery for an Independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon'ble President".

A ferocious warrior, a beloved queen, and a loving mother—Rani Laxmi Bai is a historical icon who was an epitome of courage, and sacrificed her life for her motherland, her beloved Jhansi. Zee Studios' magnum opus Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi will bring alive the extraordinary story of valour and sacrifice for our motherland on the celluloid on January 25, 2019.

