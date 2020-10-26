Manikpur police to hunt for new office

Within a fortnight of mid-day's publication of a story, 'Bizman's police tenants refusing to leave since 92', sources said Sadanand Date, the new police commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV), has asked the inspector in-charge of Manikpur police station, Rajendra Kamble, to search another property in his jurisdiction. The property where the police station is in now, is to be returned to the owner.

The Manikpur police have been operating out of a space at Moti Niwas Co-operative Housing Society in Vasai West, that was allegedly given to them after a verbal agreement in 1991 for only six months, but the landlord and later his son, had been running from pillar-to-post to evict them for decades.

'A huge relief'

Nandkumar Kanhaiyalal Jain, the owner of the property, told mid-day that he was called by the cops at Manikpur police station a couple of days back to apprise him of the development. "Though I have not been given any official letter regarding the same, this is a huge relief as I had been writing letters and sending notices for years but my plea was unheard," Jain said.

Asked if the cops have also talked about the rent due since 1992, Jain said, "I can ask them regarding the rent only after I receive an official letter regarding them vacating the property."

Six galas (shops) on the ground floor of the housing society are owned by Jain, his mother Shantibai, elder brother Pravinkumar and Pravinkumar's wife Omlata.

An officer at Manikpur police station said, "Only a verbal order has been given by the commissioner to vacate this property and once a fresh property is decided, the commissioner has assured of starting paper work to relocate the police station."

Looking for a new property

Though a few properties were selected, none could be finalised as these were located on the third floor of buildings. "The senior officials rejected the proposal saying senior citizens and specially-abled people will have a problem in climbing the staircases to reach police station. So, we are looking for a place which can be accessible. Also, roads leading to the police station should not get waterlogged in rainy season, and the premises should be big so that we can accommodate seized property," said an officer. The officers are also checking for the property where they can keep the piles of case files safe.

"The police lock-up must be at the centre of the police station so that if a hardened criminal is arrested, his accomplices may not dare to set him free. All SOPs required before setting up a new police station, will be followed before we shift from here," the officer said, adding it may take around a month to shift. Another officer hinted that Jain will also be approached with a proposal to give them the property on lease with official documents.

The housing society's secretary Raghuvaran Kaithavalappin said he is not aware of any such development as he has not been given any official letter from the police. "But the cops need to clear the society maintenance before they shift from here," said Kaithavalappin. The additional commissioner of police, MBVV, S Jaykumar said, "We are searching for a property but nothing has been finalised as yet. All the dues will be cleared as per government norms."

1992

Year since when rent is due for premises

