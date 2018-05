Manipur Board HSLC Result 2018: Class 10th Results Declared, Check manresults.nic.in

The Manipur Board HSLE Result 2018 will be available on official website - manresults.nic.in.

For Manipur students, the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur declared the Manipur Board HSLE Result 2018 on Thursday, May 3 on their official website manresults.nic.in. However it will be easier to check it on manipur10.jagranjosh.com.

Last year BSEM results were announced on June 3. About 31k students had appeared for HSLC examination and the overall pass percentage for BSEM HSLC Results last year was 65.37%.

The results have been declared on the official site now but you can also check it on Jagran Josh

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below as it will be quick and easy access for students waiting for their results. Here are few steps to check your results.

>> Visit manipur10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, email address name etc

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of Manipur Board HSLE Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur was established by an Act of Manipur Legislative Assembly in 1972. It is responsible for conducting all school activities. About 226 Government, 103 Government aided and 457 Private are affiliated to the Board for certification at end of secondary stage i.e. class 10.

