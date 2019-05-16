Manipur Board HSLC Result 2019: BSEM Class 10th Results to be declared manresults.nic.in

results

The BSEM HSLC Result 2019 will be available online on the official website of the board that is bsem.nic.in

Representational picture

The Board of Secondary Education (BSEM), Manipur will announce the Manipur 10th result 2019 on the official website- manresults.nic.in or bsem.nic.in. Students will be able to access their Manipur HSLC result 2019 on Jagran Josh also. The BSEM HSLC Result 2019 will be available online on the official website of the board that is bsem.nic.in. However, on the BSEM Result day, thousands of students will visit the official website to check their Manipur Board 10th Result 2019 leading to delay and technical problems for the students.

Hence it will be easier to check your Manipur Board 10th Result 2019 on Jagran Josh website manipur10.jagranjosh.com. Here are the steps to check your Manipur 10th result 2019

Steps to check Manipur 10th result 2019

Visit official website manresults.nic.in or check manipur10.jagranjosh.com

or check Enter the requisite details like your roll number, name

Press the 'Submit' button

Save your Manipur Board 10th Result 2019 and take a printout

Students are advised to download the web copy of their results for the future references which can be used as a provisional mark sheet at the time of admission until the original mark sheet is delivered to the students through their respective institutions and study centres. Please note that the printed copy of Manipur Board 10th Result 2019 is not the official document and will not be accepted for the final purposes. Students should collect the original mark sheets issued by the Manipur Board from their respective schools.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates