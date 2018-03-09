Manipur Governor: North East women more empowered than other places

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla today said women from the North East were "more empowered" than those in the rest of the country



Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Friday said women from the North East were "more empowered" than those in the rest of the country. Speaking at a function on the occasion of International Women's Day at Raj Bhavan here, Heptulla said women in the region are economically and socially independent, and are treated with respect and honour, particularly in Manipur.

The Governor also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled her "lasting dream" by giving the Defence portfolio to a woman. Altogether 16 women from every district of the state were today felicitated for their achievements in various fields. Chief Minister N Biren Singh also extended his greetings to women. "Commemorating women's rights and achievements to form an inclusive and gender-equal society," he said.

