Search

Manipur to ban old vehicles

Sep 12, 2018, 19:25 IST | IANS

According to Radhakishore, more than 70 per cent of the diesel-run auto-rickshaws were unfit to operate

Manipur to ban old vehicles
Representational Image

Manipur may ban auto-rickshaws and other vehicles which are 15 years old or more. L. Radhakishore, Chairman of the Manipur Pollution Control Board, said on Wednesday that health hazards posed by the polluted air would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

"There is an immediate need to ban such vehicles on grounds of health hazard," he added.

According to Radhakishore, more than 70 per cent of the diesel-run auto-rickshaws were unfit to operate. "These vehicles need to be disposed of as scraps."

He said there was a need to control noise pollution in major towns including Imphal.

Officials say that for some decades Manipur has been the dumping ground for used cars and other vehicles which cannot be used in any city, including Delhi.

There is a sudden increase in the number of vehicles in Manipur as an used car is available as cheap as Rs 100,000.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national newsmanipur

Mr Ravidra inaugurates Sai Estate Consultants Chembur Pvt. Ltd

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK